Dolphins left with nightmare Jonah Savaiinaea decision after Week 7 meltdown

The Miami Dolphins didn't just invest a second-round draft pick on Jonah Savaiinaea — they traded up to get him. So far, the mistake has been monumental.

More often than not, Jonah Savaiinaea has been road-graded by defenders. He can't hold a block, can't execute his angles, and his footwork is all wrong. After seven weeks of football, the only thing the rookie has proven to the NFL is that he needs more time on the vine.

To put it bluntly, Savaiinaea needs to be benched immediately. Yes, he has been that bad.

Dolphins need to bench second-round pick Jonah Savaiinaea

Savaiinaea has the worst PFF pass-blocking grade at the guard position, with an awful 2.1. He has allowed 21 pressures and three sacks. The rookie also has the fifth-worst run-blocking grade at the position.

In Week 7, he earned an awful pass-blocking grade of 4.3 (for perspective, Patrick Paul had a team-best 81.8), allowing two pressures and a QB hit.

The Dolphins were supposed to invest in the line. GM Chris Grier told the media that it was time in a post-2024 season press conference. He tried, or so it seems, but like every other attempt to fix the problems, he failed. Grier has zero eye for offensive line talent.

Savaiinaea is just the latest player to be on a downward spiral. While the team waits for James Daniels to come off the IR, as well as Liam Eichenberg, another former first-round draft pick is also looking more likely to be benched. Former Patriots' first-rounder Cole Strange has looked as horrible as his name would imply in Halloween month.

The Dolphins can't figure this out, and they haven't for more than a decade. It's been a non-stop rotating turnstile that keeps Grier hitting the glass as he tries to get out.

Miami's problem, however, has no simple answers. They built the team without actual quality depth. The line is in shambles because Grier didn't have the forward-thinking mentality to shore up the depth. With each passing week, it becomes more and evident that Savaiinaea isn't ready to be at this level.