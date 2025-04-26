Dolphins' Day 3 draft targets could shake up secondary depth chart

The Miami Dolphins' offensive and defensive lines have been addressed on the first two days of the NFL Draft, but one glaring hole remains.

Chris Grier said he isn't up against a wall regarding cornerbacks. The Dolphins general manager said they have options via trades, what's left in free agency, and, of course, day three of the NFL Draft. That arrives soon and Miami will need to look at adding at least one corner and probably a safety as well.

The biggest question is, will Miami find a starting-caliber guy this late in the draft? That hole becomes a lot bigger if they trade Jalen Ramsey. If the Dolphins do want to make their only fourth-round selection a corner or safety, there are options.

The Dolphins should target one of these cornerbacks on Day 3

No matter what Chris Grier says or believes, drafting a CB is now the biggest need for the Dolphins and they have to address it round four despite only having one selection in that round after trading their second pick to the Raiders to move up in round 2.

Cobee Bryant

One of the few remaining corners that can compete immediately for playing time, if not a starting role. Bryant has the potential you look for and while he will need to be coached up, Anthony Weaver is a DB coach at heart and Bryant would learn a lot from him.

Dorian Strong

Another quality corner we have been watching closely since the draft season started. Strong would be more than a value pick for Grier. If Strong is available in round four, he will be hard to pass on. If he is available in round five, the Dolphins will get a steal.

Robert Longerbeam

Longerbeam is a developmental corner that may not come off the board until round 7. There is value for Longerbeam but the Dolphins would be smarter to draft another CB first and then add him for depth later.

Safeties the Dolphins can't ignore on Day 3 of NFL Draft

Billy Bowman, Jr.

Bowman should have been off the boards on day two but he is still here and the Dolphins may not need safety nearly as much as corner but passing on him would be tough.

R.J. Mickens

A seventh-round pick would make sense if Mickens is still there. He is a developmental kid with upside who needs more experience to realize his potential.

Malachi Moore

Like Mickens, Moore will need time to develop but could start his career making an impact on special teams.