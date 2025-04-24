NFL insider reveals Dolphins' bold draft-day plan fans have begged for

The NFL Draft is set to kick off on Thursday night, and the intrigue of what the Miami Dolphins may do at No. 13 overall is getting an early start.

The Dolphins are scheduled to select at No. 13, but will they actually make the pick? The best option for Miami may be to trade down. A bigger question is whether they can find a suitable trade partner that will allow them to address the biggest needs.

According to one new last-minute rumor, the Dolphins have the right idea. Per The Athletic's Dianna Russini, the Dolphins are "open" to trading down in the first round.

If Chris Grier is smart, he will pick up the phone and keep those lines of communication open.

Trading down is easily the Dolphins' best option at No. 13 overall, and it sounds like they agree

There has been a lot of speculation recently regarding teams wanting to move up from the early 20s. A team like the Pittsburgh Steelers could have interest if quarterback Shedeur Sanders falls to No. 13, and there are two good WRs in this year's class who could draw more interest.

What Grier has to be careful of is falling in love with one player too much and not taking a deal that could better his roster. Outside of the top five to six prospects, the talent level is relatively even from players eight to 20. This is why many fans believe the Dolphins should indeed take a trade down if they can land another Day 2 selection.

If the Dolphins want CB help, there will be quality corners on Day 2. Defensive tackle is deep in this class as well. Miami could also look to add a guard/tackle as early as Round 1. No matter what the team opts to do, trading makes the most sense to fill more holes. If this report is accurate, it's going to be a fun Thursday evening.

