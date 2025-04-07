Dolphins will reap the rewards of a Shedeur Sanders free fall in NFL Draft

Shedeur Sanders will likely become the second quarterback taken in this month's NFL Draft, but no one is quite sure when it will happen. That could inevitably give the Miami Dolphins a big opportunity at No. 13.

It is almost certain that Cam Ward will go No. 1 overall to the Tennessee Titans, who have put on the full-court press with the young incoming rookie. There is an outside chance they could trade the selection, with the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants possibly waiting in the wings.

The Dolphins don't need to draft a quarterback early, so don't expect them to join the Sanders sweepstakes, but his potential draft-day fall could help them.

His Pro Day last week should have been a lights-out opportunity to make a strong case for an early pick, but it didn't go as many had hoped. It wasn't bad, but it wasn't the high level most expected. Add his attitude concerns, and there are rumblings that the Browns and Giants will take a pass on him.

Shedeur Sanders draft-day fall could help the Dolphins make a big trade

The Browns don't need him. They don't have a great situation, but there is no reason to make it worse. The Giants would make sense, but with Russell Wilson on board, they can buy time until next year. Only two teams in the next nine selections could show interest. The Las Vegas Raiders at No. 6, who just signed Geno Smith to an extension, and the New York Jets, who are banking on Justin Fields, are likely the only two.

RELATED: 3 nightmare scenarios that would ruin Dolphins 2025 NFL Draft plans

The Dolphins don't need Sanders, and there is no reason for them to consider taking him. However, they should start giving the impression that they have interest in drafting the Colorado quarterback. Why? Because the Indianapolis Colts at No. 14 and the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 21 may consider trading up if Sanders falls far enough.

Should Sanders fall, the Dolphins need to sell their interest to get another team to trade up and take him. Miami could use the extra draft capital, and a move from No. 13 to No. 21 isn't a huge drop. It would give Chris Grier more opportunities to fix the roster.

More Dolphins News and Analysis