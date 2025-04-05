It (might be) obvious when the Dolphins will select a QB in the 2025 NFL Draft

Quarterback is one of the positions the Miami Dolphins need to address in the NFL Draft later this month. It's almost a guarantee the Dolphins will draft one, but when and who is the question?

For those fans wanting a top quarterback prospect, you will be disappointed. Miami has far greater needs than this position, and the first three draft picks can't be used on anything other than defensive tackle, corner, safety, or guard, if not the first four picks they have.

That would put quarterback, at the earliest, pick No. 135, the second pick in round four. This is an odd year to predict what teams will put value on the quarterbacks in the mid-rounds. Most teams will either draft the position a little higher or a lot later.

In a recent mock draft simulation, the best available quarterbacks at pick No. 135 were Quinn Ewers of Texas, Dillon Gabriel of Oregon, and Reliey Leonard of Notre Dame.

The Dolphins have been linked to having interest in Gabriel and there are some in the media who believe Miami could have interest in Ewers.

One quarterback who has showcased himself out of Miami's plans is Jaxon Dart. Dart had a great Senior Bowl, a solid combine, and so far has been impressive. The Dolphins would likely need to use a 2nd round pick to get him, and that isn't going to happen.

QB class for the 2025 NFL Draft could be gone quickly if Miami Dolphins don't take one in the fourth round

The 4th round seems to be the best option for the Dolphins to get a quarterback that has potential and value. Gabriel and Leonard could still be on the board in round five, but if they are taken before the Dolphins are up, there isn't much left, and Miami may as well wait until the seventh round and hope for the best.

Overall, this is a good class for developmental quarterbacks. The unit is weakest at the top, and teams typically reach for quarterbacks far too early when it stacks this way.

Considering most see this draft playing out with only two quarterbacks taken in the first round and Jaxson Dart likely going at the top of round two, the question is, will other teams reach earlier for those that are left or wait? The Dolphins may not be able to wait beyond the fourth.

