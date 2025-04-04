Dolphins all over the place with top pick in latest 2025 NFL mock draft roundup

The Miami Dolphins hold the 13th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and what they do with it is anyone's guess. In the most recent mock draft roundup, all three drafts have the Dolphins going in totally different directions, proving that this selection is totally up in the air.

One mock draft had the Dolphins adding safety help, another had them snagging one of the top tight ends in the draft, and another had them addressing the offensive line. Three very different options, but all completely understandable if they were to happen.

Miami Dolphins linked to multiple positions in recent 2025 NFL mock drafts

Sports Illustrated



Colston Loveland - TE (Michigan)

Jonnu Smith was an excellent addition to the Dolphins' offense last year, but why stop there at the tight end position? That's what Gilberto Manzano of Sports Illustrated pointed out in his latest mock draft, where he had Miami selecting Colston Loveland out of Michigan.

"Perhaps Tua Tagovailoa making shorter throws to Loveland will create more downfield shots for Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill," Manzano wrote.

This pick would be fun, but is this really the best way for the Dolphins to spend their first-round pick? That'd be the big question.



Grade : B

CBS Sports



Kelvin Banks Jr. - OT (Texas)

No one is going to complain if the Dolphins add help on the offensive line, and Kelvin Banks Jr. would be a solid addition. Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports paired these two together in his recent mock draft because of Banks' ability to play both tackle and guard. It'd shore up a big position of need for Miami, and hopefully, Tua Tagovailoa would be the biggest beneficiary of this pick.



Grade : A-

NFL.com



Jahdae Barron - CB (Texas)

Chad Reuter of NFL.com was the only one here to link the Dolphins to a defensive player with their first-round pick. He went with the Dolphins selecting Jahdae Barron out of Texas and pointed out that he'd be paired with Jalen Ramsey on the outside.

Safeties aren't sexy picks by any means, but Barron has the potential to become a solid starter for them, and safety is a strong need for the Dolphins. In today's pass-happy NFL, shoring up the secondary is a smart idea, and that's what Miami would be hoping to do here.



Grade : A-

