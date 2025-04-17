Dolphins doomed to fail after GM's baffling comments about major need

The Miami Dolphins have a lot of holes they need to fill, and one of those positions is deep in the secondary, where both of the 2024 starters have left.

This week, general manager Chris Grier threw ice water on the thought of adding more help to the position. Does that mean he won't be addressing the unit early in the draft? Given that the Dolphins could potentially have two vacancies at the starting corner position, it's unlikely they will invest in safety.

A reporter asked Grier about the safety position, and he wasted no time saying he believes the team has their starters on the roster. Miami added Ashtyn Davis and Ifeatu Melifonwu in free agency. Excited yet?

Is Grier confident in Davis, Melifonwu, and Patrick McMorris competing for the starting jobs?

"Yes. Yes, we feel good about those three and Elijah Campbell as well is back. So we feel like we have some depth there, but we'll keep looking to add as well as we will to every position," said Grier.

Chris Grier is confident the Dolphins already have their starting safeties

On paper, one would have to imagine both players are better than Jordan Poyer. But are they better than Jevon Holland? Probably not, although Holland never truly reached his capabilities. It will be interesting to see how each performs with defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver.

Many predicted that Miami would select Georgia's Malaki Starks, but that started to wane a month ago, with the focus shifting toward Notre Dame's Xavier Watts in Round 2. However, with the recent changes at cornerback, it seems the Dolphins are all over the place now with much bigger needs.

There is a lot to like about Davis, who played well at times as a backup in New York. He has some starting experience (22 of 69 games) but has been behind some decent players in NY. He will get the chance to shine with Miami, especially knowing he is competing with McMorris and Campbell for one of two starting jobs.

Melifonwu should be able to step in and start immediately. He isn't a great safety, but he is more than capable of playing above average. A strong tackler who can add run support, Melifonwu will give the Dolphins the veteran presence in the deep secondary they lack.

