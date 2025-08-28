Dolphins draft bust finds immediate redemption after roster cut

The Miami Dolphins released the necessary players to get down to 53 on the roster. Not a single one of those released was claimed by another team during the waiver process. One player, however, wasted no time finding another job.

Some believe that joint practices are more beneficial than the preseason games. The evaluations can happen over a one- or two-day session. While teams get to evaluate their own players, they also get a glimpse at players who might not make the opposing team's roster. That's precisely what helped wide receiver Erik Ezukanma.

The Dolphins released Ezukanma on cutdown day, and although the Jacksonville Jaguars didn't submit a waiver claim, they soon added him to the practice squad.

Erik Ezukanma may find a new path in the NFL as he leaves Dolphins for Jaguars

If Ezukanma is going to play better in Jacksonville than he did with the Dolphins, it won't take much. In his three seasons with Miami, he posted a whopping one reception on four targets, but he did add five runs.

The former fourth-rounder is yet another failed mid-round pick for Miami. Fans still remember the third-round selection used on Leonte Carroo. Luckily, GM Chris Grier appears to have hit on both Malik and Tahj Washington last year.

With Ezukanma now out of Miami, the team can concentrate on improving the development of its young roster. At the same time, Ezukanma can spread his wings without the pressure he was under in Miami to progress.

The Dolphins will miss Ezukanma, however. His build is more in line with the prototype receiver. He has more bulk than the other receivers and is taller. Miami's receiving unit is more speed than physicality. That's what makes Ezukanma's lack of development hurt.

The Dolphins did, however, bring back preseason standout Theose Wease Jr. He will take a spot on the practice squad, and so far, looks to be a solid prospect they will continue to build around.

