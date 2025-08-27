Dolphins quietly bring back RB fans had nearly forgotten about

The Miami Dolphins needed to add running backs to their roster, given the uncertain status of De'Von Achane and Jaylen Wright. Jeff Wilson was their idea of a solution.

Wilson was let go by the San Francisco 49ers on Tuesday after being on their roster this offseason. The free agent addition became a long shot to make the team, but now he is back in a familiar system and likely in a similar situation.

The Dolphins, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Wednesday, are signing the seven-year veteran to their practice squad.

Miami Dolphins jump at the chance to add former RB Jeff Wilson

There is a disclaimer that comes with this signing. I like Wilson, probably more than most. When he was a likely free agency cut, back in March, I had hoped he would latch on with a team that would give him the reps he deserved. That didn't happen, and honestly, I'm not sure his return to the Dolphins will give him many more.

Chris Grier told the media on Wednesday that Achane will be ready for Week 1. Wright wasn't placed on IR, meaning his injury isn't considered one that will force him to miss a lot of time. That's the good news. While Wright it out, rookie Ollie Gordon should get more opportunities.

Gordon was impressive throughout camp, and he deserves a shot at the No. 2 running back slot. He should get that opportunity against the Indianapolis Colts. Wilson, on the other hand, isn't the guy Miami is going to rely on.

At his best, Wilson is a tough, physical runner who can contribute in the passing game as well. Miami's plan will be a simple one, one they are using for other players as well.

Wilson will be activated from the practice squad each of the first three weeks of the season. Miami will then determine the health of Wright. If Wright is good to go, Wilson will either be cut or reassigned to the squad for the remainder of the year.

Miami can bring a practice player to the active roster three times before they have to either sign him to the 53, keep him on the practice squad, or release him.

The Dolphins can do this with two players each week. They will do this with the kicking position, as Jason Sanders is on IR, and Miami has elected to sign a kicker to the practice squad instead of the roster. Expect the same for Wilson in the first three weeks.

Adding Wilson isn't a bad move by any means, and his knowledge of the offense will help him get up to speed quickly. It's just not as flashy as fans hoped it would be.

More Dolphins News and Analysis