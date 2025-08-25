Ollie Gordon only needed 3 games to put veteran Dolphins RB on notice

Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier usually spends at least one draft pick on a running back each year. In fact, in the last eight drafts, he has drafted a running back seven times. De'Von Achane may be the starter, but Ollie Gordon is giving head coach Mike McDaniel a reason to give him more reps.

Gordon has played well in training camp and throughout the preseason. On Saturday night, the rookie took over the starting job with Achane and Jaylen Wright sitting the game out with injuries. It didn't take long for McDaniel to realize how important Gordon could become in his offense.

Miami's offense sputtered early with the first-team unit facing the Jacksonville Jaguars' backups, but once Gordon got in the game, the tempo and physicality changed.

Ollie Gordon is making Mike McDaniel rethink his Dolphins depth chart

The Dolphins will enter the season with Achane as the featured back, provided he is healthy, but Gordon is making a strong case to be RB2 in this offense. Wright has not shown the kind of physical running that Gordon has, and hasn't been all that impressive since arriving in Miami.

Miami traded up in the 2024 draft to take Wright, who showed some flashes in an otherwise ho-hum rookie year. Gordon has been far more impressive through the preseason work and has also looked strong throughout the joint practices.

READ MORE: Mike McDaniel ends Zach Wilson and Quinn Ewers battle with one clear choice

Gordon took the snaps in the first half of Saturday's game against the Jaguars and rushed for an average of 5.1 yards. He also proved value without the ball when he picked up a blitz and made the block, giving backup quarterback Zach Wilson time to complete the throw in a clean pocket.

Wright didn't play on Saturday due to injury and was seen wearing a compression sleeve on his leg. Achane is nursing a calf injury. Miami has been taking a slow approach to getting him work, and it appears that he will sit out the next week and a half of practice. McDaniel has said he is confident Achane will be available in Week 1.

Gordon was a popular choice for the Dolphins in mock drafts. Fans are now getting to see what Chris Grier and his scouts loved about him. He brings a new attitude and toughness to the offense that has been lacking, and he could soon take over Wright's role on the depth chart.

More Dolphins News and Analysis