Dolphins' eventual Jalen Ramsey replacement couldn't be more clear

At this point, it doesn't feel like there's much use debating what's going to happen with Jalen Ramsey. The Dolphins' cornerback very clearly wants out, the team isn't exactly protesting that, and it's hard to blame either side. Sometimes this is just how it goes.

And while losing Ramsey is a bummer, the bigger question for the Dolphins at this point is just who, exactly, is going to replace him. Miami's secondary is, uh, not great and Ramsey was (by PFF's standards, at least) the only one in that group who had a decent season last year. Replacing a player like him is obviously easier said than done, but as Bleacher Report points out, there are a few ... intriguing? ... options out there worth giving a shot.

Asante Samuel could be the most high-upside replacement for Jalen Ramsey

"Asante Samuel Jr. had a promising start to his NFL career with the Los Angeles Chargers, logging 35 pass breakups and six interceptions through his first three seasons. In 2023, he led the team with 13 pass breakups. However, Samuel suffered a neck injury that sidelined him for 13 games last year. Despite his solid production under the Chargers' previous regime, the team's current administration hasn't re-signed him ... Samuel's medical status may scare off potential suitors, although Fowler noted that the fifth-year cornerback visited with the New Orleans Saints. The Miami Herald's Barry Jackson reported that the Miami Dolphins have reached out to him as well. As cornerback Jalen Ramsey prepares for a new chapter elsewhere, Miami makes the most sense for Samuel as a landing spot if he's fully cleared after his follow-up examination."

Before we get into any sort of Dolphins fit, it's just kinda wild to think about how *Asante Samuel Jr.* is already on Best Free Agent Bargain lists. Like B/R points out, there were multiple years there when he looked like one of the league's ascending defensive stars. Neck injuries are obviously no joke, but Samuel Jr's talent can't be debated, and if he gets medically cleared, the Dolphins could (could) have the opportunity to pounce on one of the offseason's best signings.

It's certainly a risk, but is it that much riskier than hoping that Ramsey continues to be a dominant corner well into his mid-30s? I actually don't know – I'm asking you. Please tell me how to feel about this.