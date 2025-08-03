Dolphins now facing costly Zach Sieler decision after latest NFL deal

The Miami Dolphins have a problem on their hands that isn't going away, especially after the Denver Broncos gave defensive tackle Zach Allen a new contract. Zach Sieler is still waiting.

Dolphins GM Chris Grier could have given Sieler more guaranteed money that would have made him happier. Sieler has been a leader on and off the field and more productive than the NFL media has given him credit for. Now, there is a clear monetary contract that will create another nightmare for Grier.

It was reported on Saturday that the Broncos are giving their top defensive tackle a new four-year deal worth up to $102 million with $69.5 million guaranteed. That's a lot more money than Grier wanted to spend, but it might become the barometer for further discussions.

Dolphins Zach Sieler has to be thrilled with Zach Allen's contract, but he may not get that from Miami

When considering the money Grier may need to spend to retain Sieler, it's essential to compare the two players. Sieler has one more year of experience than Allen. Sieler was undrafted in 2018, while Allen was taken in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals, where he spent his first four seasons in the league.

Allen has played in 78 games, Sieler 91. Allen has started 68 games to Sieler's 65, but the statistics are pretty similar.

Stat Zach Sieler Zach Allen Sacks 30 25 Tackles 306 259 Interceptions 2 1 Passes defensed 15 17 Forced fumbles 5 1 Fumble recoveries 5 3 All Pro/Pro Bowl 0 1

Statistically, the players are about the same. Sieler has an extra year of playing time, and while he should have made the Pro Bowl last season, he did not. Allen, on the other hand, has been voted to the Pro Bowl.

That will give Allen a financial edge, but Grier must realize that if he wants to keep Sieler happy, the cost has just increased beyond his expectations. Another key in negotiations that Grier can use to hold Sieler down is age comparison. Allen is about to turn 28, while Sieler will turn 30 in September.

Sieler has maintained that his body is in better shape than most others his age at the position because he didn't get a lot of reps at the college level or during his initial seasons in the NFL. That is true, given his playing time. Still, it is a point of contention the Dolphins will likely use to keep Sieler's contract down, should they go to the table to discuss a new or extended deal.

Allen's contract, however, was going to end after the 2025 season. Sieler is still under contract through the 2026 season, with the final two years voidable. He is scheduled to carry a base salary of $7.5 million next year, but 2025 is the final year of any guaranteed money, and that is only $2.27 million.

Regardless of the comparisons between the two, Allen's contract will put pressure on Grier and the Dolphins to get an extension done with Sieler.

More Dolphins News and Analysis