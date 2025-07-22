Zach Sieler just gave Dolphins fans the leadership moment they needed

We have reached the unofficial end of the NFL offseason, and with that, the Miami Dolphins have reported for training camp.

It's no secret that this offseason was dominated by the Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith fiascos. It was also dominated by the search for secondary help and unending questions about the future of Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel.

Lost in all of the chaos was Zach Sieler. The Dolphins' top defensive tackle is coming off back-to-back 10-sack seasons and wants a new contract that reflects his production. The problem? Grier and Stephen Ross are not handing out big money deals this year, or so it seems.



Despite not getting a new deal, Sieler has reported to Dolphins training camp. While Sieler skipped voluntary workouts alongside Ramsey and Smith, he can't be lumped into the same category. Ramsey was disgruntled, while Smith wanted a new contract after making the Pro Bowl.

Sieler, though, hasn't ruffled any feathers, and this is the latest show of good faith by the 29-year-old.

Zach Sieler sent the right message to the Miami Dolphins all offseason, so it's time they send him one

Late last week, it was reported that Sieler wasn't going to skip the start of camp. Whether he is a full participant, however, might be a different story.

Sieler showed up to the first day of mandatory minicamp, not because he didn't want to be fined, but because that is what leaders do.

The eight-year pro is a leader on the field and off of it, more this year perhaps than ever before. He will anchor the defensive line with three rookies and Benito Jones; he will teach them the world of the NFL as they go.

Training camp has officially opened for Dolphins veterans, and as expected, Sieler was part of those reporting. Sieler is telling the front office that he is here for the team, and now it is time for them to send him the new contract that shows they respect that.

If the Dolphins want to change the culture, paying Sieler would be a good start. Don't hold out, do your job consistently, put the team first, and get rewarded.

Grier has done the opposite. He has paid players to do their job and paid them more to simply keep them happy. That hasn't worked.

