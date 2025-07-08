Everything Jonnu Smith is saying now proves the Dolphins were right

Despite being traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers, tight end Jonnu Smith said he wanted to finish his career with the Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins had been in discussions with the Steelers for a little over a month after Smith asked for a new contract. When the Dolphins said no, Smith wanted a trade. He got what he wanted, but apparently, it's still not enough.

Following the trade, former Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert took a shot at the organization, and Smith has continued to speak publicly about it. It was clear that Smith wanted to remain with the Dolphins. His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, expressed Smith's desire to do just that.

In a recent interview, Smith said he wanted to stay in Miami.

"I didn't foresee this happening with how the season went for me individually," Smith said on Terron Armstead's podcast (via NFL.com). "Obviously I had aspirations of ending my career in Miami, with it basically being home for me, my children, my family. But I understand the business side of it, and it didn't work out. I'm grateful. I've got no ill feelings toward Miami and nobody in the organization."

"And after the season ended, me and my agent, we're like 'This is a no-brainer, we'll be here forever,'" he added.

Smith also went on to say that he expected to get paid like a Pro Bowl tight end: "Eventually it came a point and time when they told me that they just can't do it, it wasn't economically able to put me in a position to be paid like a Pro Bowl tight end."

There is a small problem with that assertion.

Smith technically was a Pro Bowl tight end, but in reality, he was an alternate in an era where the Pro Bowl shouldn't be filled with any alternates, considering it is just a circus show of skill positions and flag football.

Dolphins weren't willing to pay Jonnu Smith Pro Bowl money (and were right)

Dolphins fans were somewhat sympathetic about Smith's desire for more money, initially, but some of what he has said since leaving has left a lot of those same fans soured. The reality of what Smith wanted and was demanding was clear. He wanted to stay with the Dolphins forever, only if his contract was where he wanted it.

Smith could have opted to play in 2025, put up similar numbers, and either get re-signed by the Dolphins or hit free agency with the hopes of getting a bigger deal. Like the Dolphins, Smith probably understood that he wasn't going to play the savior role for Miami this year. Tyreek Hill is healthy, and the Dolphins don't use the tight end position like they were forced to last season.

Getting traded was suitable for Smith, but he needs to cut out the tiresome narrative that the Dolphins didn't appreciate him for what he brought the team. They just didn't want to give him more money than he likely would have underplayed for.

