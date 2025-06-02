Why Dolphins' Jonnu Smith trade drama isn't the nightmare everyone fears

The Miami Dolphins may or may not trade Jonnu Smith, but there have been talks that could send him out of South Florida.

Knee-jerk reactions are human nature. When it was reported that Smith's name was being discussed in a potential trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers, it was natural to state the obvious: the Dolphins were making a mistake. They may well indeed be making one, but it isn't the end of the world.

The Dolphins have proven they don't need a top tight end to win in this league. Sure, it would be great to have all the pieces on the field together and healthy, but since Mike McDaniel arrived, tight end was the one position on offense that was consistently overlooked and not needed.

Mike Gesicki was tagged in McDaniel's first year but spent most of the season on the bench, not being used. In his second season with the Dolphins, Gesicki was gone, and the Dolphins managed to survive with Durham Smythe and Julian Hill leading the position.

You could argue that the Dolphins might have been more successful with a better tight end room, and I would agree with you. However, they made the playoffs in both seasons without utilizing the tight end as much as they did in 2024, a year when they didn't make the playoffs.

The Dolphins' offense can survive without Jonnu Smith

Smith broke several Dolphins tight end records in 2024 and earned Pro Bowl honors. He is also over 30, wants more money on an extension, and is the best player in the tight end room. He is a good teammate in the locker room, well-respected, and a player who leads others by example.

But Smith is also expendable.

What the Dolphins do with Smith is important. If they cave, as they have so many times previously, it opens the door for more of the same. Players will know they can leverage their position against management and earn more money. Trading him sends a message that if you are not happy in Miami, we will simply send you somewhere else. In some cases, that benefits the player and could potentially lead to more of the same in the future.

Miami could stand its ground and make Smith play out his contract in 2025. No matter how you look at it, the Dolphins are in a bind because it was made public.

At the core of the issue, however, is that Miami doesn't need Smith to win. The Pro Bowler would certainly help, but he isn't the be-all and end-all. The Dolphins will win or lose based on the health of Tua Tagovailoa and the play of Jaylen Waddle, Tyreek Hill, and the offensive line.

They will win because the defense is doing their jobs. One player won't ruin this offense, and let's remember that no one was breaking down the door to sign Smith during the 2024 free-agency period.

