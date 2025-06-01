Trading Jonnu Smith might lead Dolphins to a tight end who fits even better

Jonnu Smith wants a new contract while the Miami Dolphins are floating the possibility of trading him. Is a big trade being worked behind the scenes?



The Dolphins have two players seeking trades. We know the days of Jalen Ramsey are all but over, and now Smith has his name attached to a potential deal that would see his departure from Miami. Naturally, fans want to know what the Dolphins will do to supplement the losses.

In Ramsey's case, it isn't going to be easy to replace the production on the field. There are no available free agents who could replace that. A trade is possible, but also unlikely. Smith, however, is replaceable, and there is a name that could end up coming into play soon if Smith is moved.

The Las Vegas Raiders have seven tight ends on their current roster, one of whom was a 2024 first-round pick, and the other was taken early in the second round a year prior. Brock Bowers was one of the best tight ends in the NFL last year. The explosive Bowers has made the other top tight end expendable. Could the Dolphins broker a deal for Michael Mayer?

Michael Mayer could make a lot of sense for the Miami Dolphins if they lose Jonnu Smith

If the Dolphins are looking for a Smith replacement with a lot of upside potential, a deal with the Raiders would make sense. Mayer has two years left on his rookie contract, so the Dolphins won't have to go through negotiations anytime soon on a new deal. His time with the Raiders has been good, but far from what Bowers did last year.

Mayer would provide the Dolphins with a young, talented tight end who they can still mold into what fits in their system. He can block and catch passes consistently. If Miami made this move, it would bolster their tight end room.

The biggest question, of course, is whether or not the Raiders would trade him; they likely would, and what would Miami have to give up to get him?

