Dolphins' offseason somehow gets worse with shocking Jonnu Smith rumors

The Miami Dolphins' offense was garbage last season. It shouldn't have been. It should have been elite. The offensive failures left Miami watching the playoffs from home.

There was a bright spot, however, and his name was Jonnu Smith.

Smith was the Dolphins' best offensive weapon, no matter who his quarterback was, and it earned him Pro Bowl honors. He was reliable, consistent, and played tough. Naturally, you want to keep players who play well. Smith was the only Dolphins Pro Bowl selection last season.

It would make sense, then, to trade him?! That's the Dolphins for you.

The news regarding Smith isn't great, and while the basis seems to be around Smith wanting a new deal, the Dolphins, once again, are taking the easy way out rather than working on the problem for a better solution. As ESPN's Adam Schefter reported, the Dolphins have spoken to the Pittsburgh Steelers about a trade for Smith.

It doesn't matter if one happens or not. The fact that they are talking about a trade is a huge indictment of Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, but let's be more specific.

Trading Jonnu Smith is a clear indication that Stephen Ross is not making moves after 2025

The Dolphins are shopping Jalen Ramsey, which will leave their cornerback unit void of experienced talent. Now, Smith enters the picture. It is becoming increasingly obvious that neither Chris Grier nor Mike McDaniel is too concerned about their jobs heading into the season.

When a coach and/or GM feel pressure, they make moves to bolster a roster, not deplete it. The Dolphins are either particularly bad at making personnel decisions or not the least bit worried about their futures.

Maybe the Dolphins are trying to clear some cap space to make a much bolder move ahead of the season. Ramsey will give them some relief, but Smith won't give them more than a couple of million. Do they need a draft pick to facilitate a trade? Is that Smith's part in everything?

One thing is certain: moving Smith will be a mistake. He brings exceptional value to the offense, but there has to be something else entirely going on here.

