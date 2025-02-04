Jonnu Smith makes a bold Miami Dolphins prediction at the Pro Bowl

The Miami Dolphins' 2024 season was so bad that they didn't have a single Pro Bowler until Travis Kelce made the Super Bowl again, and Jonnu Smith took his place.

Smith wrapped up his first Pro Bowl this past weekend, and the Dolphins' media department was there to capture his farewell. He was quick to point out where he believed the Dolphins would be next year in February.

The Dolphins didn't make the playoffs this year, but Smith believes, even predicts, the team will still be playing in February. Are you buying it?

Jonnu Smith predicts Dolphins will make the Super Bowl in 2026

A lot has to change between now and next season. The Dolphins will enter the month of March over the 2025 salary cap. They need to address as many as 26 impending free agents, settle the issues with Tyreek Hill, and find two safeties, two guards, a backup quarterback, and a partridge in a pear tree.

If they can do all that, maybe the Dolphins are challenging for the playoffs next season instead of praying a Week 18 domino falls into their favor.

Smith was incredibly good in 2024 and knows what the Dolphins have to do to win.

It's great to see Smith and his family enjoying the Pro Bowl, but there is a lot of work to do in Miami, and he knows it. He is the Dolphins' best tight end in probably a decade or more, and he needs to have another career year if Miami is going to find success. On the other hand, Mike McDaniel needs to not only continue using Smith, but figure out how to get Tyreek Hill involved in the offense and how to counter defenses taking him out of the game plan.

The two best offensive players last season were Smith and De'Von Achane, but it's Hill and Jaylen Waddle who are making the most money. If the Dolphins are going to succeed, they need everyone on the same page, and that starts with McDaniel's playbook.

