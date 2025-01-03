Jonnu Smith gets honest about no Dolphins on the Pro Bowl roster

Miami Dolphins tight end Jonnu Smith should have been voted to this season's Pro Bowl Games member after producing career-high statistics during the 2024 campaign. Smith has played better than Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who was one of the two tight ends selected to this season's AFC Pro Bowl roster.

Smith met with reporters on Thursday and acknowledged that he was disappointed, but he also had a bigger take on the fact no one from the Dolphins made the roster.



The Dolphins tight end didn't mince his words when he said it was a "slap in the face."

No Miami Dolphins in Pro Bowl is a “slap in the face,” TE Jonnu Smith says



The usual names of Tyreek Hill and Jalen Ramsey were left off, and one could argue they didn't deserve it, especially Hill. But the Dolphins didn't even land one player on the AFC roster?

Miami's Jason Sanders would have made a better choice at kicker, and Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler should have been a runaway choice for his position group.

Miami Dolphins TE Jonnu Smith doesn't hide disappointment about not making the AFC's Pro Bowl roster

Putting zero players on the AFC roster isn't new to the Dolphins, but it has been a while since it last happened. The voting is, and always has been, subjective.

Smith had better statistical numbers than Kelce this season but as is the case typically, Pro Bowl roster spots are given by popularity.

Smith is right with his reaction about the AFC's Pro Bowl roster not having any Dolphins players, and maybe that will fuel the team's fire heading into Week 18 or give them something to put on their bulletin boards inside their team meeting rooms when they begin preparations for the 2025 season.

