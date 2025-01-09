Camera catches Jaylen Waddle reacting to Tyreek Hill quitting on Dolphins

Yes, Tyreek Hill quit on the Miami Dolphins in Week 18. There is no denying that now, and Hill can't retract it, as the moment was captured on the live FOX broadcast.

Fan reactions since Hill had his "moment" telling the media he was gone have been what one would expect. Dolphins fans are, if nothing else, loyal to the team before the player in most cases. Miami fans have endured Hill's offseason issues, which included slapping a boat attendant a year ago, but quitting on the team is a lot different.

In a recent clip that has been making its way around social media (you can watch it here), Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is shown on the field talking to two other teammates when the broadcast captured him saying, "Hey, Cheetah. Cheetah, you done?"



There were a little over two minutes left in the third quarter when Hill walked away.

Miami Dolphins owe Tyreek Hill nothing heading into the 2025 offseason

Chris Grier has an opportunity to send a message to the rest of the team and to anyone who the Dolphins may sign while he is the general manager. If a player is not going to be a part of the team on the field, then they can be a part of someone else's roster.

Miami gave Hill a raise before the 2024 season, not because they had to, but because they wanted to show they appreciated him. There was no restructure and there was no additional years added to his contract. It was simply just a deal with more money for the wide receiver.

The Dolphins should absolutely consider trading Hill, and they should move him to whichever team is willing to give them the best return package.

If that is a team like the lowly New York Giants or Cleveland Browns, then so be it. Hill doesn't have a no-trade clause, and Miami doesn't have to be vindictive, but they also don't have to cater to what the receiver wants.

Everyone understands that Hill was frustrated with Miami's 2024 season. Many Dolphins players were. His statistics in 2024 were well below what he has become used to (didn't surpass 1,000 receiving yards), he didn't make the playoffs for the first time, and he wasn't selected to the AFC's Pro Bowl roster.

Hill is a great wide receiver. He was voted the best NFL football player last season as evidenced by his top placing on the NFL Top 100 list, but that can all be tossed away in a heartbeat.

Hill has spoken with Grier and Miami head coach Mike McDaniel, but he owes his teammates an apology first, and yes, he owes Dolphins fans an apology as well.

