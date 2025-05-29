Jonnu Smith trade rumors are latest bit of ineptitude from Dolphins' front office

The Miami Dolphins may have turned veteran tight end Jonnu Smith from a garden-variety stopgap to one of the game's best-performing players at his position in the 2024 season, but Chris Grier seems ready to bring an end to his tenure as soon as possible.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers have had discussions about a trade that would send Smith to western Pennsylvania. Smith, the team's lone Pro Bowl player from 2024, wants to rework a contract that will see him earn more than $4.8 million next season, and Miami seems unwilling to accommodate that wish.

Smith might rejoin Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, who worked with him as tight ends coach and offensive coordinator with the Tennessee Titans while also getting the most out of him as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons. The trade would be a boon for Smith, but it makes less than zero sense for the Dolphins.

In a year that is regarded by many as a playoffs-or-bust campaign that could lead to Mike McDaniel getting fired if they underperform, the Dolphins shopping one of their best developmental success stories for pennies on the dollar makes no sense at all.

Dolphins discussing TE Jonnu Smith trade with Steelers

After some average seasons with the Titans and a disappointing tenure with the New England Patriots after signing a big free agent contract, Smith had a career-best season with the Falcons in which he caught 50 passes. The former FIU product truly broke out back home in Miami.

Smith caught 88 passes for 884 yards and eight touchdowns last season. On a Dolphins team that was beset by quarterback injuries and problems at wide receiver, Smith was one of the few consistently excellent performers. The Dolphins are already, seemingly, willing to give up on him.

It may not be an exaggeration to say that Miami would have the worst tight end room in the league without Smith. After losing longtime backup Durham Smythe to the Bears and free agency, fans might need to get used to a competition between Pharoah Brown and Julian Hill for a starting role in the offense.

Between Smith and Jalen Ramsey both ending up in the rumor mill in recent weeks, the prospects of a Dolphins season that carries them to the playoffs and ends up saving McDaniel's job are looking harder to realize. A Smith trade could have a destabilizing impact on the offense.