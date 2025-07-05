Jonnu Smith got what he deserved in trade from Dolphins (but not how you think)

When Jonnu Smith was traded from the Miami Dolphins to the Steelers, Miami was widely claimed to have won the trade. That may be true, but Smith got what he deserved.

There are two ways to look at this trade. First is that Smith's decision to sit out offseason workouts while asking for a new contract was the catalyst for his trade. The Dolphins didn't want to pay him, which led to him wanting a trade, and he got what he wanted.

On the other hand, Miami made it abundantly clear they were not going to keep paying players for a single season of good work.

It's easy to argue that Smith deserved a new contract given what he put on the field in 2024. It was a career year that culminated in his first Pro Bowl and shattering multiple Dolphins records.

Just as the Dolphins had every right to keep Smith on this then-current contract, Smith had every right to fight for what he thought he deserved after putting the offense on his shoulders.

Jonnu Smith got the protection from the Steelers the Dolphins wouldn't give him

In the end, the only thing Smith didn't get was to remain with Miami. There is little doubt his choice would have been to remain with the Dolphins, which is where he lives. It is a small price to pay for getting the money he wanted: a one-year, $12 million extesion.

Smith had no more guaranteed money left on his contract with Miami. His cap hit would have been $4.64 million, per Over The Cap. His base salary was $3.9 million for 2025.

The deal with the Steelers will add one more year to his contract and pay up to $12 million. The guarantees of his extension have not been disclosed, but this is a notable raise relative to his Dolphins contract regardless.

In the end, Miami got rid of Smith and made an important statement in the process, but the real winner was Smith on a personal level.

The veteran tight end got the raise he wanted and the financial security of another season. His solid play in 2024 paid off in the end, and he got what he deserved. Does that make the Dolphins wrong for letting him go? Absolutely not. It's a win-win for both sides.