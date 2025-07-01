Raheem Mostert shockingly says the quiet part out loud about Dolphins trade

It didn't take long for the Miami Dolphins to get a lot of work out of Raheem Mostert, and it didn't take long for Mostert to smash it with one simple post.

Mostert was another run-of-the-mill running back when he joined the Dolphins in 2022. A journeyman NFL player who had yet to really make an impact or an impression. That changed in 2023 when everything clicked.

He had an incredible season in 2023, rushing for 1,012 yards and a league-best 18 touchdowns. The Dolphins rewarded him with more money prior to the 2024 season. He deserved it, and it was one of the better moves general manager Chris Grier has made with cap money.

Mostert couldn't repeat it in 2024, and most expected a significant drop, given the emergence of De'Von Achane.

After the season, the Dolphins released Mostert, as expected, and he joined the Las Vegas Raiders. He spoke no ill will about the Dolphins, and honestly, there was no need to.

That apparently has changed. Following the trade of Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith, Mostert took to social media to make a statement no one saw coming.

Mostert posted: "Hot take: Be a Pro-bowler on the Dolphins, get treated like sh*t. Happy for my guys though! GO BALL OUT!!"

Raheem Mostert takes shocking jab at the Dolphins organization after trading Jonnu Smith

There is a lot to digest about the trade that sent Smith to the Steelers. Yes, he wanted a better deal after not only turning in his best NFL season, making the Pro Bowl, and setting Dolphins' franchise records, but Smith wanted to stay with the Dolphins, so his camp publicly stated.

Smith, however, didn't attend the voluntary practices this offseason and also skipped the mandatory sessions. The Dolphins were not willing to redo his contract and allowed him to seek a trade.

The Steelers have been at the forefront of trade discussions since the offseason workouts began. It was only a matter of time.

What is surprising, however, is that Mostert would take this kind of stance against the Dolphins, a team that did actually give him more money after his success.

Mostert becomes yet another former player to have something to say about the Dolphins. We typically look at this as a reason to further question the culture of the team, but this time, the Dolphins, and more specifically, Grier, were right.

