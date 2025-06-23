Dolphins fan favorite calls it a career and leaves NFL with heartfelt goodbye

The Miami Dolphins fan base is often reminded how foul the offensive line is. In part, that is because Chris Grier never addressed the issue. One former lineman still brings bitter tears at the mere mention of his name.

It was reported on Monday that five-year Dolphins lineman Jesse Davis has retired after seven NFL seasons.

Davis penned a heartfelt message on Instagram announcing his retirement. The 33-year-old is looking forward to being a "full-time dad" and figuring out his next chaper.

Former Dolphins offensive lineman Jesse Davis retires from NFL

Davis was never expected to be a starter, but after being signed as an undrafted free agent in 2017 he was thrust into the starting job for 10 of his 16 games. In totality, Davis' five seasons with Miami produced 72 starts in 80 appearances.

The former undrafted free agent was inconsistent, but fans appreciated his ability to play any position across the offensive line.

It is easy to judge Davis based on the ups and down of his Dolphins tenure, but Liam Eichenberg, his replacement has been worse. While Eichenberg was only drafted in 2021, Davis has started more games and even contributed more on special teams.

In a vacuum, Davis was a serviceable offensive lineman given his path to the league. He wasn't a world-beater, but accomplished more than most Dolphins undrafted free agents. He allowed fewer than five sacks in three of his five seasons in Miami and never allowed more than 10 quarterback hits in a single season, per Pro Football Focus (subscription required).

For all the faults in Davis' game, he gave everything he had to the Dolphins. That can probably explain why he started from day one. He carved out a solid career for someone who wasn't expected to accomplish much of anything and we wish him the best in retirement.