Former Notre Dame star is quietly on the Dolphins' chopping block

The Miami Dolphins made a move this offseason that had fans wanting Chris Grier's job more than normal.



Mini-camp and OTA season are upon us, serving as a reminder that training camp is still a long way away, and there will be a drought when it is over. Not everyone is going to make the roster, but one player may give fans a little sigh of relief.

No offensive lineman since Jesse Davis has been more scrutinized than Liam Eichenberg, and 2025 is not going to change that. Could the former Notre Dame lineman find himself a free agent before the season begins?

Chances are, he won't be released. Miami made the offensive line kind of a priority this offseason, but fans know that until they see how they play on the field, there is nothing to get excited about, especially with Eichenberg still on the team.



There has been speculation that Miami could move on now that they addressed the positions through free agency with James Daniels and through the draft with Jonah Savaiinaea. Fans hoping this will lead to the departure of No. 74 may want to rethink it.

Miami Dolphins should, but likely won't release Liam Eichenberg

The Dolphins have repeatedly said they love the guard's versatility. His able to play outside at tackle, inside at guard, and can even play center if absolutely necessary. The problem? He isn't good at any of them.

Eichenberg is a great guy in the locker room. He is looked up to and has earned the respect of his teammates as well as the coaches, but you can't create good consistency when it's not there.

Going back to Jesse Davis, he was a hardworking offensive lineman who also earned the respect of his teammates. He was also versatile enough to play more than one position, and the coaches liked him. He too was inconsistent at his best.

When the hammer drops in September, the Dolphins can only hope they are not relying on Eicheberg to be a starter. If he is, they either missed on their draft pick, or they missed in free agency.

