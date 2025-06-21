Dolphins fans will absolutely love Jalen Ramsey's predicted next stop

There is never anything like an overpaid NFL player demanding a trade to send fans through the roof Jalen Ramsey is no different.

Whatever the internal strife is between Ramsey and Mike McDaniel, fans are over it. The Miami Dolphins are over it and the only thing left is for Ramsey to join another team. The Dolphins won't release him, they won't eat his entire contract, but eventually, they have to make a decision.

Ramsey has been rumored to be on the radar for several teams, including the Rams, Commanders, Chargers and even the Vikings. Each of those clubs intends to compete for a playoff berth, but Dolphins fans couldn't care less where Ramsey ends up.

Bleacher Report writer Brad Ganon sees Ramsey as a perfect fit for the Arizona Cardinals, as he wrote in his "Early Bold Predictions for the 2025 NFL Trade Deadline".

Per Gagnon, the Cardinals are on the cusp of contention, and in that vein, Ramsey could help them achieve that. Some may disagree with that, but Arizona has the cap space and positional need. From a Dolphins fans' perspective, the Cardinals are a perfect landing spot for the seven-time Pro Bowler.

Jalen Ramsey remains a hot topic when talking about potential NFL trades.

"The NFC West could be wide open this year, and the up-and-coming Cardinals could be in the thick of it if Kyler Murray and Marvin Harrison Jr. can make a leap together," Gagnon wrote.

That could leave the cap-rich Cardinals in position to be buyers to improve a still-evolving defense at the deadline, and it would make a lot of sense for them to pursue Ramsey to bolster a secondary that has already lost Sean Murphy-Bunting for the season.

The Dolphins are not in a bad position with Ramsey. While it is an almost certainty he does not play for Miami again, general manager Chris Grier isn't feeling the pressure to make a move that doesn't benefit the team long-term.

Whether it is contractual or compensation, he can wait, especially with the offseason break the NFL is now in.

Where Ramsey ultimately lands is anyone's guess at this point. The Cardinals should be in this conversation, but I'm not sure many are giving them a real chance of pushing for a playoff spot this year, and we know Ramsey wants to play for a contender.

In 2024, the Cardinals finished 8-9, which was just good enough to keep them out of the NFC West basement. That won't be a landing spot Ramsey would endorse, and most Dolphins fans would be fine with that.