Dolphins fans already heard Mike McDaniel say what Kendall Lamm didn't

Kendall Lamm was a good player for the Miami Dolphins. He did what was asked of him, never complained, played more than one position, and should have been re-signed. He also doesn't have a bad word to say about his previous team.

Over the course of several days, reports flew around social media circles that Lamm was the latest former player to blast the team for their culture, or lack thereof. The falsely-provided quote from an obscure website led to multiple mainstream sites writing about it.

At some point over the weekend, it got bad enough that Lamm himself published a disclaimer that he never said the things being attributed to him. We won't push the false narrative by writing the comments here because they were lies. Lamm took to social media to clear the air.

While Lamm didn't say what he was accused of, it does raise questions about the Dolphins. The reality is, Lamm's non-comments could just as easily have been accurate. Why? Because Mike McDaniel has already discussed the issue publicly as a problem.

Kendall Lamm's false Dolphins narrative still highlights a bigger problem

Lamm didn't have to say anything about the Dolphins because McDaniel already has. He recognized and publicly owned up to the fact that there were problems with players being late for practice and meetings. He already said that fining the players didn't work as expected. He has already stated the Dolphins are trying to turn this all around.

On the field, McDaniel has been trying to change things as well. Last year he canceled the final mandatory practice, he didn't do that this year. He has been trying to lean on his veterans to produce team-building exercises both on and off the field.

Fans and media have spent days talking about the Lamm comments that were never said, but the problems Miami is facing and trying to correct are still there. It's a shame when players in any sport must openly deny falsehoods that have been attributed to them. In this case, Lamm is the most recent.

The Dolphins will have a different training camp this year. They will practice against three other teams before each preseason game, and players are expecting a tougher delivery from their coaches, including McDaniel.

We may point our fingers at the people responsible for the bold lie regarding Lamm and his feelings about Miami. But in truth, the Dolphins should still use it as a point of fact toward what they want to change, not because it's a lie fabricated to bring attention from another former veteran, but for the fact Miami already knows it exits and needs to change.