Mike McDaniel recently morphed into Bill Belichick and nobody was ready

NFL OTAs are open around the league, which means coaches are available to be interviewed by the media. With the Miami Dolphins, it is no different.



Mike McDaniel and the Dolphins are working to change the culture this offseason. That poor, tired, and overused word is back in the vernacular because it hasn't left. Miami has been preaching chemistry as well, with players hanging out with each other away from the field. All with the hopes of turning the franchise around (again).

McDaniel needs to change, too, but he may be too far gone to be fixed. McDaniel is too soft on the players, and that led to some being tardy for meetings, a lack of discipline, and maybe even a lack of respect. It certainly didn't help his situation with Jalen Ramsey.



The Dolphins' coach met with the media earlier this week and is doing his best Bill Belichick impression every time the soon-to-be traded cornerback has his name brought up.



"I'm going to talk about the players we have here on the field."

The first question brought a more familiar response from McDaniel, one of those drawn-out answers you have to decipher.



"It’s quite irresponsible to put down some of the thoughts and focus on the players that were working now to build a performance for the season and concern myself with that."



The next two questions were also about Ramsey, and McDaniel shut those down with the "Players in the building message."

Ramsey, who is typically much quieter on social media, has been a bit more active this offseason. After posting earlier in the week that simply said, "5," many took that as five days since he had been gone. That still might be the case. But on Wednesday, he took to X to send out another message to the fans.

It appears the Dolphins are already in Ramsey's rearview mirror, and that is okay. Many Dolphins fans are over the drama that shrouds this team in an annual dark cloak. It simply wouldn't be Dolphins football without something happening in the offseason. This year, it's Ramsey.

