Dolphins fans had better hope rumored trade chip isn't actually available

The Miami Dolphins have gone from a bad team to arguably the worst team in the league with a 1-6 record, which has made just about everyone on the roster a candidate to be shipped out of town in exchange for a hearty collection of draft capital.

ESPN NFL insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano have hinted that some sort of fire sale is coming for Miami. It appears as though one of their underperforming pass rushers and one other undetermined player is who Fowler expects the Dolphins to part ways with.

Of the many names Fowler mentioned in his rumor dump, one who might catch the eye of the Dolphins' fanbase is standout safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. His reunion with the Dolphins might not last very long if such rumors are to be taken as a prediction of the future.

Dolphins fans must hope Minkah Fitzpatrick isn't available in trade talks

While he does have plenty of value, trading him might be an idea worth pumping the brakes on, at least in the short term. Miami needs to put a competitive product on the field, especially on the defensive side of the ball, and it seems almost impossible to do so without Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick, a former top pick of the Dolphins who was reacquired in the Jalen Ramsey trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers, was an All-Pro several times over in black and gold. While he clearly hasn't looked as good as he did with Pittsburgh, his play is not why Miami's secondary has been so putrid.

Fitzpatrick has one more year left on his contract. Even on a Dolphins team that is so bad that no one should necessarily be considered "safe" in the next few months, getting rid of the one competent secondary player in a unit that might be the worst in the NFL is not how one turns this team around.

The Dolphins may be able to pick up a Top 100 pick in exchange for Fitzpatrick, but given how bad the secondary is right now, doesn't it seem very likely that Miami will use that pick to add a secondary player that, in all likelihood, will be a major downgrade from Fitzpatrick?

Miami may not be a better team if they just take a blowtorch to this roster, as Fitzpatrick is the type of player that could be a part of the solution in 2026 and possibly beyond.