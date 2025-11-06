Dolphins fans brace for another miserable Sunday after injury update

The Miami Dolphins thought they had everything figured out with their offensive line, but fans knew that wasn't the case. Chris Grier's tenure with the Dolphins will always be low-lighted by his inability to field an even average offensive line.

This offseason was supposed to be different. The Dolphins traded up to draft a starting guard, Austin Jackson was coming back, James Daniels was added in free agency, and their second-round pick of a year ago was ready to take over the reins from Terron Armstead.

Paul has been fantastic, but the other three? Not so much and injuries played a big part of that.

Dolphins offensive linemen will remain out of the lineup as the season moves on

Daniels, Jackson, and Liam Eichenberg have been for most of the season. All three are on the injured reserve list, and all three will remain there heading into Week 9, per head coach Mike McDaniel. It's not what the Dolphins anticipated, and that, too, is part of the problem.

This week, the Bills are heading to Hard Rock Stadium. They are hellbent on keeping pace with the division-leading Patriots. They will throw everything at Tua Tagovailoa because the offensive line simply isn't good enough to keep the pressure off the quarterback. It could get brutally ugly on Sunday.

Jackson has spent most of his career banged up and on the sidelines, but the Dolphins thought this year was going to be different. Daniels is coming off a season-ending injury a year ago, but the Dolphins thought this year would be different. Then there is Eichenberg. The Dolphins thought he would be different as well.

The standouts have been Aaron Brewer and Paul, but the rest of the OL is a hodgepodge mess of players that would be lucky to have a backup job on another NFL team.

With those three remaining on IR, the chances of them playing anytime soon are remote. The Dolphins will have to take them off IR, which will open a 21-day practice window, and then activate them so they can play. All while ensuring they don't have a setback.

It's an unfortunate situation that has led to the Dolphins being 2-7. It's been an ugly season from the start, and this injury update suggests it's going to get worse before it gets better.