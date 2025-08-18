Dolphins fans can't fall for obvious Zach Wilson trap after Week 2 of preseason

The Miami Dolphins had a bad week of joint practices against the Detroit Lions, but Zach Wilson gave fans a reason to breathe a little easier after Saturday's preseason game.

Wilson was signed to a $6 million contract this offseason to back up Tua Tagovailoa. The Dolphins are hoping Wilson can be the veteran quarterback they lacked last season. In the team's first preseason game, Wilson didn't give fans any reason to believe Chris Grier made the right decision.

During the joint practice sessions with the Lions, Wilson struggled more than he found success, but Saturday was a bit more rewarding.

Dolphins QB Zach Wilson looked better in Week 2 of preseason, but that's not saying much

While Wilson led the Dolphins on a couple of touchdown drives a week earlier, his play against a much better defensive unit kept his statistics much lower. Wilson went 15/23 for 151 yards and one touchdown. His stats may not have looked as good, but considering most of his incompletions were due to intense and constant pressure, he did what he could.

Wilson was more successful when he targeted Tahj Washington, Tanner Conner, and Dee Eskridge, who all made a case for the final roster. Wilson still shaky at times, and his ability to move around the pocket is questionable. He needs to improve his reaction to pressure.

Inconsistent, yes, but after throwing for 96 yards on five completions and no touchdowns against the Bears in Week 1, there is little reason for optimism as Miami inches toward the start of the season.

The Dolphins need Wilson to continue to perform like he did this past weekend, as Tagovailoa isn't a player that can be 100% relied upon to stay healthy. Whether Wilson is needed for a week, a drive, or more, Mike McDaniel needs him to be ready, but more importantly, confident in running the system.

