Dolphins fans furious after NFL insider predicts shocking Jalen Ramsey return

The Jalen Ramsey exit from the Miami Dolphins doesn't appear to be any closer to becoming finalized despite rumors claiming that multiple teams are interested.

There are several likely hang-ups playing out behind the closed doors of Chris Grier and other Dolphins executives. How much of the remaining guaranteed money will Miami have to eat in a potential trade and what will the team get in return?

Internet speculation has been all over the place, with some thinking the 'Fins could get back a mid-round pick back, or a combination of a player and a pick. ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler took a different approach, reaching out to four different NFL experts and then had a fifth individual select which trade was the best.

Fowler believes Miami should get a 2026 5th and 6th-round pick for Ramsey, along with some cash concessions. The Rams, in this deal, get Ramsey. This is a fine trade and probably the best Miami could realistically hope for.

Dolphins projected to take a major loss in potential Jalen Ramsey trade

The trade offered by Dan Graziano is a bit extreme, but honestly, it isn't far from what should be expected at this point. The Dolphins and Ramsey are not going to put their problems aside, and teams know this. Graziano, along with Seth Walder's projection, is the worst of the four.

Both believe Ramsey will bring the Dolphins a seventh-round pick, with Walder believing Miami will get a seventh and give up Ramsey and a sixth to the Chargers. The caveat is that Los Angeles would take on the full contract without cash concessions.

The best projection was voted to be Ben Solak's offer from the Panthers that would send Ramsey to Carolina with Miami getting a fourth-round pick back. The Dolphins would likely have to take on a big chunk of the salary if they hope to get a fourth for their disgruntled star.

Regardless of what the speculative trade scenarios may be, Miami doesn't seem any closer to making a move even though it's been made clear Ramsey is not in their future plans. The longer this drags out, the more likely it is that his trade value drops.