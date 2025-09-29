Dolphins fans won't want to admit how smart this Tyreek Hill trade is

Whether Tyreek Hill will be a member of the Miami Dolphins by the end of the 2025 season is one of the biggest questions fans continue to debate and discuss. It won't stop until the NFL trade deadline passes in November.

The Dolphins have a little more than a month to turn their season around before that Nov. 4 deadline, but there are already predictions of where Hill might land should he be moved.

Miami has said they are not fielding calls on Hill, but that could change over the next few weeks. In one of the latest predictions by PFSN, Hill is going to land with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Dolphins trading Tyreek Hill to the Steelers would make a lot of sense for everyone involved

The Steelers could use another playmaking WR, and Aaron Rodgers would love to have that kind of speed on his offense. Pittsburgh is chasing the Ravens in a division that has already watched the Bengals' season fall apart when Joe Burrow went down. If the Steelers want to make a move to bolster their playoff odds, Hill would help.

A comfortable relationship already exists between the Dolphins and Steelers. It was only in late July that the two teams made the trade that sent Jonnu Smith and Jalen Ramsey to Pittsburgh for Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Hill would likely welcome the change as well. He and Ramsey are friends, and Mike Tomlin is a strong coach who has more than earned the respect of his locker room. Add in the Rodgers element, and Hill should be thrilled, at least for a little while.

Making this a more realistic possibility is the Steelers' roster. They have only five receivers on their 53-man squad. Calvin Austin, III, former Seahawk D.K. Metcalf, and journeyman Scotty Miller lead those five.

Through four games, Pittsburgh's receivers are not lighting up the stat sheets. Running back Jaylen Warren entered Week 4 as the second-leading receiver with 11 catches.

If Hill were to be moved to Pittsburgh, he would immediately become their best receiving threat. The Dolphins would be wise to make the move, as the future of Hill isn't going to be with the Dolphins.

