Dolphins finally come to their senses and bring back promising defensive tackle

While the Miami Dolphins will need to address the defensive line in the draft, they have at least finally taken a step to add some quality to the line.

Miami still needs a good starter to pair with Zach Sieler, but the team doesn't have the money to blow on a big-name free agent. Instead, the Dolphins had to look at their previous roster to find help, and it makes a lot of sense.

The Dolphins announced on Thursday they have re-signed Benito Jones.

Jones provides solid depth along the defensive line and fits well into the rotation. Last season, he worked well inside with Sieler and filled in for Calais Campbell.

Campbell is still on the Dolphins' radar with the hopes of returning.

Dolphins bring back Benito Jones after losing Da'Shawn Hand in free agency

Benito spent two seasons with the Dolphins before signing with the Detroit Lions in 2022. He returned to the Dolphins on a one-year deal in 2024 and is doing so again after a tepid entry into free agency.

Jones joined the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent in 2020. In his rookie season, he only saw 12% of the defensive snaps. It increased to 27% and 52% in the following two years in Detroit. Returning to Miami last year, Jones saw 45% of the snaps on defense. It's not bad for a guy who is a rotational player.

Da'Shawn Hand, another talented defensive tackle, signed a deal with the Los Angeles Chargers during the first week of free agency. His 53% of the defensive snaps should now go to Jones in 2025, regardless of who else the Dolphins bring on board.

Overall, Jones is a good investment for the Dolphins. He works hard and plays consistently well as part of the team's rotation. While he may not be the "name" Dolphins fans are hoping for, he is a good fit on the defense.

