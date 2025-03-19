New report reveals Dolphins interest level in re-signing Calais Campbell

One of the remaining positions yet to be addressed by the Miami Dolphins this offseason is defensive tackle. It's a void that has to be filled soon in free agency, regardless of what the team's draft plans are.



Currently, the only experienced defensive tackle on the Dolphins roster is Zach Sieler, and he has to be getting a little antsy not knowing who will be lining up next to him this upcoming season. Miami did not address the position in the first week of free agency, but a new report suggests they have at least reached out to a familiar face.

According to the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins have made a standing offer to veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell with the hopes of him returning to the team for another season.

Jackson, of course, does not talk about what the deal might be, but it is likely a one-year deal, two at the absolute most, and, more than likely, is a low figure compared to what other DTs have received. Likely in line with his salary last year.



Campbell carried a base salary of $1.2 million last season and a total one-year cap hit of $3.1 million, but the 39-year-old free agent is contemplating his future.

Miami Dolphins offer Calais Campbell a contract, but still wait for his decision

Campbell has three decisions to make in the coming months. First, he can accept the Dolphins' offer and return to the team.

He has repeatedly said he enjoyed his time in Miami, but he also wants to chase a Super Bowl, and that could lead him to another team he may view as a better chance of making the big game. His third option, something he is considering strongly, is retirement.

There was a lot of speculation that Campbell wouldn't have finished his season with the Dolphins had they been eliminated prior to the final week. Miami was expected to release him and the team also reportedly turned down a trade offer from the Baltimore Ravens ahead of the NFL trade deadline last season.

Campbell has done everything there is in the NFL but he has not won a Super Bowl despite playing 17 years in the league.

