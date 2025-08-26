Dolphins finally land CB they chased for months in move fans feared was doomed

The Miami Dolphins have flirted with cornerbacks over the course of the offseason, but only one was given a contract offer. Now that final cut day has arrived, Chris Grier finally landed the guy he wanted all along, signing veteran Rasul Douglas to a one-year deal, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Douglas has spent the last two seasons with the Buffalo Bills. The Dolphins will be his fifth team since joining the NFL in 2017. Their pursuit of Douglas started in late March when they made an offer that he declined.

Throughout training camp, there was continued speculation that Douglas was still on Miami's radar, so credit to the front office for getting it over the line.

Dolphins land Rasul Douglas on one-year deal after months of courting

The addition of Douglas is not unexpected, but the deal he signed is somewhat surprising considering he waited so long. He only got a one-year, $3 million deal, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Perhaps he thought could fetch a bigger salary from another team.

Dolphins fans are mostly positive about the long-awaited addition, but many also believe the enthusiasm should be tempered. Douglas has the experience the Dolphins lack and provides depth, but he hasn't been great the last couple of years.

A journeyman who started his career in Philadelphia, Douglas has not spent more than three seasons with anyone other than the Eagles. Despite being relatively healthy throughout his career, he has only 80 starts in 120 games. He does, however, have 19 interceptions, with three of those being returned for touchdowns.

In Miami, he will need to get up to speed quickly. With Storm Duck on one side and Jack Jones, the early starter for the season opener, on the other, Douglas has work to do before he is ready to jump in.

The Dolphins' secondary has been labeled as one of the worst in the NFL. It didn't help that they traded Jalen Ramsey, although it was needed. They lost Artie Burns and Kader Kohou for the season as well.

Miami is required to cut their roster to 53 players by the end of Tuesday.

