Dolphins finally pull the plug on high draft pick fans gave up on long ago

The Miami Dolphins were always quick to point out that fans and media were more concerned about areas of the team than they should be. Turns out those who were all critical of the team's draft mistakes might have been right.

On Tuesday, Dolphins GM Chris Grier finally had enough of one of his draft selections. When the 2024 season ended, Grier made it clear that Cam Smith needed to step up. It wasn't a threat; it was an attempt to get him to do better.

The Dolphins finally announced that the progress they were hoping to see hadn't happened and that the plug was being pulled. Smith, who has spent the entire season thus far on the non-football injury list, has officially been released by Miami.

Dolphins finally cut ties with 2023 draft bust Cam Smith

It was a much quieter move than it otherwise could have been, for a variety of reasons. Most of the attention of fans was turned toward Tyreek Hill, who the team lost for the season after he suffered a brutal injury in the win over the Jets.

Smith's being such a non-factor was magnified even more, as news of his release was easily overshadowed. Now the team's attention turns to what happens next, which happens to be a place fans have been for months.

Smith joins Charles Harris, Noah Igbinoghene, and others who came to Miami with high expectations but flamed out instead.

The writing was arguably already on the wall as soon as he was drafted, as Smith entered the league with some serious question marks. A teammate of Grier's son at South Carolina, many believed at the time that he was reaching for a player simply because of where his son attended school.

In his first season, Smith looked like he might be a capable developmental corner, but he quickly drew the ire of Vick Fangio, who refused to play him. When Fangio left for Philadelphia, Smith was one of the first to post his approval. He wouldn't find much relief with Anthony Weaver and remained inactive.

Smith has yet to develop, and maybe he will find a home somewhere else. Whatever his "non-football illness/injury was, we may not find out, but we don't need to either. Smith was a mistake from the start, and whatever Grier saw in him, he doesn't anymore.

