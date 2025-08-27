Dolphins could finally strike CB gold with high-upside waiver addition

The Miami Dolphins wasted no time trying to bring in some enticing talent via the waiver system. Anyone with even a passing interest in Miami's roster is well aware of the fact that their cornerback depth remains a critical enough weakness to completely derail any thoughts this team has of a playoff run.

With an already thin room losing former second-round pick Cam Smith to yet another injury, cornerback had to be at the very top of the priority list for Chris Grier as he tries to beef up this roster. One of his bigger moves came in the form of another injured second-rounder looking for a shot at redemption.

The Indianapolis Colts parted ways with cornerback JuJu Brents just two years after selecting him No. 44 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. Brents, who faced long odds to make the team after Indy spent a ton of money on their secondary this offseason, will get to start from scratch in Dolphins aqua.

Brents needed to land with a team that has enough space on the depth chart to give him reps, and the Dolphins can certainly provide that. Based purely on potential, a healthy Brents has the ability to eventually compete for the No. 1 cornerback job if developed properly.

Miami Dolphins could develop former Colts CB JuJu Brents

Injuries have been the biggest reason that Brents hasn't been able to live up to his potential, as he has played in just 11 games over the last two seasons. The former Kansas State player is still worth taking a risk on, as his physical tools are very rare for a cornerback.

Brents is 6-3 and around 200 pounds with tremendous arm length, making him a perfect outside cornerback who could thrive in Miami's scheme. With 4.5 speed and a vertical jump just shy of 42 inches, Brents' explosion and raw physical talent far exceed what any other young DB on the Dolphins' roster can flex.

The Dolphins likely won't hand Brents a starting role right off the bad, but it should surprise no one if he can eventually seize one before the midway point of the season. Storm Duck and Rasul Douglas are frightening precisely no one, which could be the opening Brents needs to go on the attack.

Indianapolis is trying to move out of the player development business as Shane Steichen and Chris Ballard try to save their jobs, but Grier and Mike McDaniel are too entranced by Brents' potential to say no.