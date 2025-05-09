Dolphins find missing piece on special teams by poaching a former rival

The Miami Dolphins are holding their rookie minicamp this weekend, but it's a longtime NFL veteran who got his name in the news on Friday.

Earlier this week, the Dolphins made several moves as they trimmed the roster to get to the league-mandated 90-player limit and finished signing their draft class on Friday. Now, it's time to add some more bodies to the roster.

Last week, the Dolphins released long snapper Blake Ferguson. On Friday, they added a possible replacement. Miami signed long snapper Joe Cardona to the roster. Cardona spent 10 years with the Patriots. It's riveting news prior to the schedule release next week.

Cardona has played in nearly every game of his NFL career, missing only four games in those 10 years.

Joe Cardona adds experience to a special teams roster that could use some veteran influence

Cardona will be a vital part of the competition between Jake Bailey and Ryan Stonehouse. The two punters will compete for the 53-man roster, but most believe Stonehouse is likely to win, given he has played previously with new special teams coach Craig Aukerman. Both were with the Tennessee Titans.

Miami's snapping wasn't the problem over the last several years, but something was up with Ferguson in 2024. He missed most of the season for what was termed non-football related. The Dolphins didn't attempt to bring him back despite being eligible to return. He was released without explanation.

Ferguson was drafted in the same draft as Tua Tagovailoa in Round 6. With his release, only Tua and offensive tackle Austin Jackson remain with the team. Jason Sanders, who was drafted in Round 7 of the 2018 draft, is the longest-lasting current draft pick of the Dolphins.

Cardona should have no problem making the Dolphins' roster. Miami's only other LS is an undrafted free agent it added after April's draft.

More Dolphins News and Analysis