Dolphins' first-round move becomes obvious after latest draft trade rumors

The NFL has been quiet lately. With the NFL Draft finally here, there hasn't been much talk about teams trading in Round 1. That might be about to change.

The Miami Dolphins have many options at No. 13 overall, and trading out of that spot is always a possibility. However, Miami shouldn't consider trading up, as there are plenty of players available that will fill specific needs across both sides of the ball.

While the Dolphins would be smart to explore the options of trading down, one NFL insider is reporting that trade talks around the league could be heating up soon, and he goes a bit further to say there is an expectation the first round could see a lot of movement.

"I think we're going to see the trade talks heat up soon! One person I talked to thinks there will be a lot of action in Round 1," writes ESPN's Matt Miller.

Dolphins' best move is to trade down in first round of 2025 NFL Draft

The closer the draft gets, the clearer it becomes that the Dolphins' best option is to trade out of the No. 13 spot. The level of talent between No. 13 and No. 25 is close, and the Dolphins would still be able to land a starter at various positions.

The Cleveland Browns and New York Giants (picking at No. 2 and No. 3) could trade down. The Browns seem to be a logical spot for Travis Hunter, but the draw of Abdul Carter for teams drafting nearer to pick 5 could be enticing for potential trade partners.

In addition, there has been a flurry of speculation regarding Boise State's Ashton Jeanty and interest from several teams. That has led to some seeing teams moving up in the draft to possibly take him in the top five.

If the rumors are true, the Dolphins' wait time at 13 will be extended as teams will take the entirety of their time allotment to field calls. Miami should draft sometime near the 2.5-hour mark, but if teams are taking calls, it could make for a long night for the Dolphins and their fans.

