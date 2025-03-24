Dolphins' top-two first-round targets should be obvious for Chris Grier

The NFL Draft is getting closer, but there is still a lot of time between now and the end of April. NFL teams' plans become fluid at this point, and the Miami Dolphins are no different.

Free agency has slowed to a crawl as teams look to make smaller, less expensive moves ahead of the draft. The focus is now on Pro Day workouts, finalizing draft boards, and conducting in-person prospect visits.

After being awarded compensatory picks, the Dolphins have 10 in total. However, they have as many holes on the roster. Most fans would argue that drafting an offensive lineman is the most important decision Chris Grier can make this year.

Many believe the Dolphins will look at tackle Kelvin Banks or go with a corner in Will Johnson if he falls. Safety Malaki Starks remains a popular selection for the Dolphins at No. 13, but the real need is defensive tackle, and the Dolphins should throw their draft board out the window if Michigan's Mason Graham somehow falls into their laps.

Graham is considered the best defensive tackle prospect in this draft, but he may also be a top-10 selection. The biggest problem is the teams drafting that high don't have a glaring need for the position. Quarterbacks will dominate early, and edge-rushers will also come off the board.

It is almost certain that quarterbacks Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders, cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter, tackles Armand Membou and Will Campbell, edge-rusher Abdul Carter, cornerback Will Johnson, and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan will go inside the top 10. Edge-rusher Shemar Stewart and tight end Tyler Warren could also make the top 12 before the Dolphins' pick.

Could Graham fall a few more spots?

He would immediately improve the Dolphins' defense, starting alongside Zach Sieler and creating a run-stuffing duo that can collapse the pocket. It's hard to imagine Graham falling, but if he does, the Dolphins need to forget about every other player on their board and take him. He solves an immediate problem and could provide the Dolphins with at least five years of stability at the position.

If not Mason Graham, the Dolphins should look at Kenneth Grant

Graham's Michigan teammate Kenneth Grant is another defensive line prospect who would fill the immediate need. Most consider him a late Day 1 or early Day 2 selection, and this is where Grier needs to get creative as the process moves along.

Trading down from No. 13 and adding extra draft capital would be a great way of landing Grant and then adding to the roster later at other positions.

Graham is the better prospect, but the difference between the two isn't as far as many believe. Grant is a coachable player with more room to go and would make an immediate impact.

The Dolphins should prioritize this position over cornerback, safety, and, yes, even the offensive line. Landing Graham or Grant is the best-case scenario in the first round.

