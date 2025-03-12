Former Dolphins starter lands Miami a bonus pick in the 2025 NFL Draft

The NFL Draft will be taking center stage in the coming weeks after free agency begins to slow to a crawl, but for teams like the Miami Dolphins, finding out they have bonus selections will help add quality players.

The league released the list of teams that will be getting extra selections in this year's draft, and the Dolphins, thanks in part to Robert Hunt, will land a third-round pick.

Miami was awarded the 98th pick in the draft, which is the second-highest compensatory selection in the third round. In the fourth round, they received the first selection of the bonus picks, No. 135 overall. The Dolphins were not awarded selections in the fifth round, but they did gain two more in the seventh round.

Miami now currently has 11 selections in this year's NFL Draft.



No. 13 - First Round

No. 48 - Second Round

No. 98 - Third Round (Compensatory)

No. 115 - Fourth Round

No. 135 - Fourth Round (Compensatory)

No. 151 - Fifth Round

No. 156 - Fifth Round (via Denver)

No. 226 - Seventh Round (via Chicago)

No. 233 - Seventh Round

No. 253 - Seventh Round (Compensatory)

No. 256 - Seventh Round (Compensatory)

Miami Dolphins could have had another third-round pick from Christian Wilkins

Miami was looking to get two third-round comp picks before Christian Wilkins was injured and missed the rest of the 2024 campaign in his first season with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Part of the "unknown" formula is how much the player actually plays. Wilkins missed most of the season, so the Dolphins were awarded the highest compensatory pick in the fourth round instead.

Overall, the Dolphins gained an extra draft pick as most believed they would have 10 selections this year, so Miami general manager Chris Grier has a little more to work with as he tries to fill holes in the later rounds.

It might be smart to make an attempt to move up in the mid-rounds, and maybe he can dangle a couple of the seventh-round picks to do so.

