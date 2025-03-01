Dolphins' free agency plans dealt a crushing blow before it even begins

Free agency is still over a week away, but the Kansas City Chiefs just made the Miami Dolphins' plans a little harder.

This is a dot-to-dot type of thing for Chris Grier and the Dolphins. Miami needs to improve the interior offensive line, which the team has made a priority if you believe Grier and head coach Mike McDaniel. In Kansas City, they have a great one in Trey Smith.

While unlikely, Smith would've been a dream addition for Miami.

So, the dot-to-dot part of all this is the Dolphins were never going to throw big money at Smith. It's not something they can afford right now, given other needs on the roster, but many believe they may actually want to spend a little more than normal on a guard.

Unfortunately, the best guard is now off the market, as the Chiefs are franchise-tagging Smith.

The Dolphins should've seen this coming years ago instead of waiting

While the Dolphins were not likely going to go all-in on the top guard in this free-agent class, the Chiefs' plan to use the tag takes a top guard off the market. Another franchise that may have been looking at Smith will now take a longer look at other players, providing more competition for the Dolphins.

It will also likely raise the cost of getting a guard under contract. The more teams look at players from a specific position, the higher the position's value becomes.

Grier and company have sidestepped the interior of the line for years. They could have spent big money to retain Robert Hunt last year.

The Dolphins' inability to consistently recognize and find quality line talent has become a problem. Now, they hit free agency in search of an upgrade. Agents also know the Dolphins' situation, which could raise the asking price.

Smith being franchised does not directly impact what the Dolphins are planning to do when free agency begins, but it will make it a little harder.

