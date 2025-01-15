Trey Smith and 4 dream free-agent targets for Dolphins this offseason

The Miami Dolphins' hopes of a perfect offseason will be dependent upon Chris Grier's ability to create cap space.

The Dolphins will enter the offseason with 24 in-house free agents. They can clear nearly $36 million in cap room by making cuts and restructures (including $16 million with some simple roster decisions). Currently, the Dolphins have holes at both guard positions, as well as linebacker, backup quarterback, wide receiver, defensive line, and safety. They have depth problems at every position.

This will be an interesting few months for Grier, who could enter the 2026 offseason looking for a job. In fact, both he and Mike McDaniel's jobs could be on the line in 2025, making this offseason an important one.

Which free agents should the Dolphins consider?

Trey Smith, G

Trey Smith is one of the best guards in the league, and if he hits free agency, he is going to make more money than Robert Hunt did last year. That means Grier has to make an offer north of $100 million. Smith is 25 years old and is the top free-agent guard.

Smith, a former sixth-round pick, has started all but one game in his entire NFL career, all with the Kansas City Chiefs. He turned in a Pro Bowl year in 2024. Smith would immediately make the Dolphins' offensive line better and allow Grier to go cheap or draft a guard to play on the other side. Smith has played both guard positions. At $20 million a season minimum, Dolphins fans would be thrilled to have him on the roster.

Talanoa Hufanga, S

Jevon Holland faces an uncertain future and admitted he is open to leaving in free agency. Holland had an off year, and while that won't hurt his appeal in free agency, the Dolphins should be careful with their money. They will need to draft a safety and sign another in free agency.

Talanoa Hufanga is also a free agent and will likely sign a more affordable contract than Holland. Hufanga spent a lot of time banged up during the 2024 season (which is something Grier would try to use at the negotiation table) but has the talent to be very good when healthy.

Will Fries, G

Will Fries has been doing well for the Indianapolis Colts as he comes off his rookie contract. He missed all but five games in 2024 due to a fracture in his leg, but prior to that, he started all 17 games in 2023 and nine of 16 in 2022.

Fries continues to improve year-to-year and would be a solid addition for offensive line coach Butch Barry to work with. Drafted in the seventh round, Fries became the type of player Grier wishes the Dolphins could develop.

Camryn Bynum, S

Camryn Bynum has been playing great football for the Minnesota Vikings and has done exceptionally well under former Dolphins coach Brian Flores. Miami needs a ball-hawking safety to replace Jordan Poyer and Jevon Holland if both depart in free agency, and Bynum should be a bit cheaper than Holland and Hufanga.

There is a lot more growth ahead for Bynum and less injury concern than Hufanga, and the former fourth-round pick is only 26 years old.

Mekhi Becton, OL

Mekhi Becton, a former first-round draft pick by the New York Jets, came nowhere close to living up to his draft slot. The Jets finally had enough and Becton wasn't retained. However, he moved from tackle to guard after signing a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, and his career started to look more like expected.

Becton has a lot of upside and could start in Miami. Barry is a good coach who keeps his players focused, which is something Becton needs to be reminded of. Per Pro Football Focus, he allowed 12 sacks and eight hits in his final season with the Jets, but after moving to guard in Philly, he gave up only three sacks and three hits.

