Dolphins gifted a perfect Jonnu Smith replacement (and it's not Darren Waller)

The Miami Dolphins have holes and needs, but they also have very little money to spend on additions. A recently released veteran could offer an opportunity to add to the roster if they can find the cap space.

Miami's tight end room is OK, but it could still benefit from another addition.

Noah Fant is far more well-rounded than any player in the Dolphins' tight end room, and he was released by the Seattle Seahawks this week. Still young, Fant has been in the league since 2019, when the Denver Broncos drafted him in the first round.

Despite his reasonable contract, there are questions about Darren Waller's ability to contribute to the roster. While Waller had a couple of good seasons in the league, it's hard to imagine him providing the Dolphins with the same level of production they got from Jonnu Smith last season.

In addition to Waller, the Dolphins have Pharaoh Brown and Julian Hill. They should consider adding Fant to the room.

Dolphins should at least explore free-agent tight end Noah Fant

Fant has the ability to block and catch passes. He has not come close to 1,000 yards receiving, with his best season coming in 2020, when he caught 62 passes for 673.

Over his career, he has 15 touchdown catches and missed a minimal number of games. While not elite, Fant can provide the Dolphins with another solid pair of hands at a key position.

If the Dolphins were to explore Fant, they would need to find a way to clear cap space. Miami currently has less than $2 million in room as camp starts to get in gear.

There is space to clear, but the Dolphins would likely need to move quite a bit in order to supplement the current roster. Fant is a luxury at this point, and while he may not be expensive, he falls into the category of not being a major need.

