Dolphins rookie may have already pushed new signing out of a job

The only thing more interesting than the start of the Miami Dolphins' 2025 training camp is who will be on the final roster when August turns to September and final cuts are made.

Expect competition at running back.

The Dolphins are locked in on De'Von Achane starting and carrying the workload. Second-year Jaylen Wright will take the No. 2 spot, and nothing is going to change that. On the backend, however, it could get interesting.

While the Dolphins added Alexander Mattison as a free agent this offseason, they drafted Ollie Gordon, who brings a similar running style to Miami. The Dolphins were quite high on Gordon during the pre-draft process, and it might just be the rookie who determines if Mattison makes the 53.

Rookie Ollie Gordon could win the RB3 job ahead of Alexander Mattison at Dolphins camp

With the need for depth at other positions, Miami is going to make tougher decisions across the roster. Mike McDaniel and Chris Grier will have to decide how many players make up each unit. Traditionally, Miami has kept 10 offensive linemen, five receivers, or four tight ends. Running back may be the position that gets the knife this year.

If Gordon performs well in camp, he could steal the short-yardage job from Mattison. If that happens, should Miami keep the veteran on the roster? Probably not, if we are being honest.

If there is one position in the NFL that is easier to fill, it's running back. Releasing Mattison would allow the Dolphins to concentrate their depth in other places. If an injury occurs to the RB unit, they can turn to the free-agent market for help.

Neither Gordon nor Mattison will be featured runners, should something happen in front of them. If that scenario played out, Miami would look at available backs to replace them. This makes the competition between Mattison and Gordon more interesting. If Mattison can outplay Gordon in camp, he will give the Dolphins enough reason to carry all four running backs, but if he can't, he may not have a job in Miami.

More Dolphins News and Analysis