New Dolphins signing already on thin ice after 2025 NFL Draft

If there is one thing Miami Dolphins fans know about Chris Grier, it's that at some point during a draft, he is going to take a running back.

The Dolphins have drafted a running back in seven of the last eight drafts, so when Ollie Gordon heard his name called on Day 3, it surprised absolutely no one. At least Gordon fills a role that De'Von Achane and Jaylen Wright do not. He is a physical runner who can barrel through defenders.

Drafting Gordon isn't surprising. The Dolphins brought him to Miami for a 30 visit just before the NFL's deadline. Miami liked what they saw in his tape and liked what he had to say during the interview.

With Gordon now in the mix, the guy that could find himself on the bubble is Alexander Mattison. Miami signed the former Vikings and Raiders running back in free agency.

Alexander Mattison could end up the odd man out in the Miami Dolphins RB room after the draft.

Mattison is a physical runner who should be better than he is in short-yardage situations. While he isn't bad, his style of running would typically indicate a player that excels but inconsistency is something he needs to work on fixing.

The Dolphins made a concerted effort to beef up the offensive line in round two. They added Jonah Savaiinaea to the roster. He is a massive lineman with good feet and physical tools to excel at the next level. He joins James Daniels, who was added in free agency. The 6-foot-7 Patrick Paul will assume the left tackle job after Terron Armstead's retirement.

Mike McDaniel may focus more on running the ball and with Gordon the roster, there could be a shift to more interior runs when there are shorter down and distances. Last year, fulback Alec Ingold, wasn't as consistent but the offensive line was a huge issue.

