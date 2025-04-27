Dolphins send unmistakable message to these 3 players with NFL Draft choices

The NFL Draft is in the books, and the Miami Dolphins made a clear statement that they are looking to get tougher, smarter, and more physical.

Miami didn't send any huge messages to Jalen Ramsey with its draft picks. Although he is still likely heading out of South Florida this year, they were not able to move him during the draft. Still, with the draft picks they made, there were other messages to the current roster that can't be overlooked.

The Dolphins addressed the holes on the roster and, as such, they were not making statements about other players. However, there is a message: Miami wants football players, and if you're not on board with that, you won't stay here.

Dolphins' draft class puts three veterans under immediate pressure

Liam Eichenberg, OL

Liam Eichenberg may have been brought back to the roster, but trading up for Jonah Savaiinaea sends a loud and clear message that he will not be the starter. Eichenberg's inconsistency was enough for the Dolphins to move him because, theoretically, he is capable of playing three positions on the line.

Cam Smith, CB

Jason Marshall was the first new addition to the secondary, and he will compete for playing time immediately. The Dolphins believe Storm Duck and Cam Smith will compete for one starting job, but Marshall's arrival lets Smith know the Dolphins are not comfortable with his play. Of course, when the GM calls you out by name, it's a pretty big indication of where they stand.

Jaylen Wright, RB

Another player who might find themselves needing to step up in 2025 is Jaylen Wright. Miami loved what they saw in him. That led them to trade a 2025 third-round pick to draft him last year. However, with the addition of Ollie Gordon, Wright may see his already slim touches reduced more.

