Dolphins hit with brutal Mike McDaniel reality after Week 5 embarrassment

The Miami Dolphins would need a miracle to turn around their 2025 season, and it might take the same act from the football gods to save Mike McDaniel's job. Another embarrassing loss may have just sealed his fate.

The Dolphins blew a 17-point lead in the first half behind a head coach who had no answers to the Carolina Panthers' in-game adjustments. Miami couldn't hold them off, and in the process proved that this team isn't void of talent, but void of leadership.

On Sunday, everything went right for the Dolphins, until everyone decided to call it a day.

Dolphins' Mike McDaniel continues to be his own worst enemy

We have tried to give the coach some slack over the last few weeks. It isn't like Chris Grier fitted the roster with a bunch of quality players. Miami's "soft reset" isn't so soft, and there is no one to blame but the head coach.

In the first half, McDaniel knew where to go with the ball. Darren Waller was shining in his second game of the season, but he spent most of the second half riding the bench while the offense struggled to move the ball, gain yards, and do anything else.

Defensively, it was worse, if that is possible. Miami's front seven gave up 239 yards on the ground, with 206 of those coming on the legs of backup runner Rico Dowdle. That was nearly as much as Miami's entire offensive output, as McDaniel's offense managed just 248 combined yards to the Panthers' 418.

Defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver spoke in the days leading up to Sunday's game, mentioning that his defense needed to get off to a faster start and play with more violence. They apparently didn't get the message.

How long will Stephen Ross allow McDaniel to coach the team? He may like McDaniel, and he may not want to fire him, but this team is lifeless with him at the helm. There is no motivation, no excitement, or drive.

The Dolphins had a short week to prepare for this game, but they looked like a team that hadn't watched any tape. Players ran around on both sides of the ball like they had no idea what they were supposed to do.

The loss drops the Dolphins to 1-4. It may not officially be the end of their season, but there is little chance this team can turn it around.

