Anthony Weaver just said what every Dolphins fan has been saying for a month

Anthony Weaver was expected to be the mid-season replacement for Mike McDaniel if Stephen Ross decided to move on from the head coach. After the start the Miami Dolphins defense has had, fans no longer want to see this change.

The Dolphins haven't been overly prepared in the first four weeks of the season. Sure, they played well against the Bills in Week 3, and better in Week 2 than they did in Week 1, but there doesn't seem to be much motivation coming from Weaver.

After the loss to Buffalo, Weaver called for more violence from his defense, and now he is saying the most significant problem might just be the most obvious. Weaver's comments still have some fans shaking their heads.

Anthony Weaver believes his Dolphins defense needs to start faster

Weaver met with the Miami media on Thursday and answered a wide range of questions, from why Kenneth Davis is off to a slow start to the "violence" comments he mentioned the week before. Naturally, the canned responses were expected.

When Weaver was asked about what he could do to get the defense going to stop the run, Weaver said they have to prove they can stop it and that they need to "Start faster." It would make sense for them to start faster because opposing teams are exploiting his defense.

Through four weeks of the 2025 NFL season, the Dolphins have given up 156, 122, 157, and 197 yards on the ground. Starting fast isn't the problem; stopping the run at any point in the game is. The Dolphins' inability to prevent teams from running the ball is not just about moving the ball downfield, but also about time of possession.

Week 1 - 21:17 to Indianapolis' 38:43

Week 2 - 33:45 to New England's 26:15

Week 3 - 28:13 to Buffalo's 31:47

Week 4 - 29:12 to New York's 30:48

This wouldn't be a massive problem if the Dolphins were playing with an explosive offense that scored quickly, but that isn't the case this year. Weaver holds himself responsible for the way this team is playing, but that isn't enough.

With younger players in key positions, including the front line, struggling, the veterans need to step up. Jordyn Brooks and Tyrel Dodson are ranked one and two in tackles across the NFL. That isn't something good; it means, as Weaver pointed out, the runners are advancing to the next level.

If the Dolphins are going to find success against better teams, the front four need to play better, and yes, get off to a quicker start.

